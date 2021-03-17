Dr. Sumant Rawat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rawat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumant Rawat, MD
Overview of Dr. Sumant Rawat, MD
Dr. Sumant Rawat, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount San Rafael Hospital, Parkview Medical Center, Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center and St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.
Dr. Rawat works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rawat's Office Locations
-
1
Pueblo Neurology1925 E Orman Ave Ste G32, Pueblo, CO 81004 Directions (719) 564-0883
-
2
F Richard Darrow DO LLC2001 Lake Ave, Pueblo, CO 81004 Directions (719) 564-0883
-
3
Parkview Medical Center Inc.400 W 16th St, Pueblo, CO 81003 Directions (719) 584-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount San Rafael Hospital
- Parkview Medical Center
- Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center
- St. Mary-Corwin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rawat?
Dr Rawat and his staff are excellent, thorough, listens and demonstrates concerns
About Dr. Sumant Rawat, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1710930672
Education & Certifications
- KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rawat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rawat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rawat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rawat works at
Dr. Rawat has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rawat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rawat. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rawat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rawat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rawat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.