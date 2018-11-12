Overview

Dr. Sumathi Puttu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Selma, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Puttu works at Sumathi Puttu in Selma, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.