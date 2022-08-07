Dr. Sumathi Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumathi Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sumathi Smith, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Jawaharal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research|Jawaharlal Inst Med Ed, Pondicherry and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Ochsner Hematology & Oncology Clinic at Slidell Memorial Hospital Regional Cancer Center1120 Robert Blvd Ste 330, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 639-3777
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
I have been working with Dr Smith for three years treating my Stage 4 GIST sarcoma. She is the best in the field and I recommend her without reservation!! She’s Top Notch and the best there is!
About Dr. Sumathi Smith, MD
- Hematology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Sinhala and Tamil
- 1932189016
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Kings Co Hosp/State U Of New York|State University of New York Health Science Center-Brooklyn|Va Medical Center New York
- JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY|State University of New York Health Sciences Center
- Jawaharal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research|Jawaharlal Inst Med Ed, Pondicherry
- Hematology
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smith speaks Sinhala and Tamil.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
