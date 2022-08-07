Overview of Dr. Sumathi Smith, MD

Dr. Sumathi Smith, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Jawaharal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research|Jawaharlal Inst Med Ed, Pondicherry and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Ochsner Hematology & Oncology Clinic at Slidell Memorial Hospital Regional Cancer Center in Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.