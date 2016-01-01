Dr. Sumathi Sundar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sundar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumathi Sundar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sumathi Sundar, MD
Dr. Sumathi Sundar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.
Dr. Sundar's Office Locations
Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Foulk Road1405 Foulk Rd Foulkstone Plz, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 655-3242
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sumathi Sundar, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1902871239
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sundar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sundar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sundar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sundar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sundar.
