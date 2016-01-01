Overview of Dr. Sumathi Sundar, MD

Dr. Sumathi Sundar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.



Dr. Sundar works at Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Foulk Road in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.