Dr. Sumathira Sathanandan, MD
Overview of Dr. Sumathira Sathanandan, MD
Dr. Sumathira Sathanandan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Dr. Sathanandan works at
Dr. Sathanandan's Office Locations
Semmes Murphey Clinic700 W Forest Ave Ste 200, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 541-9490
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
When we me5 withbeach othernshe was very nice, concise, helpful wo5h questions we had and, as a while she jas a wonderful manner about herself. As a med professional auenis very sought after. We had to wait a littke bit to see her, but she took her time with everything. She does, however have a strict visit policy. If you miss appts. Twice after the second reschedule she wont see 6ou. Or so Ive been told by the receptionist. Always good to ask in advance in case you miss.
About Dr. Sumathira Sathanandan, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1760427496
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sathanandan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sathanandan accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sathanandan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sathanandan has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Insomnia and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sathanandan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sathanandan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sathanandan.
