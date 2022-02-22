Overview of Dr. Sumathira Sathanandan, MD

Dr. Sumathira Sathanandan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Sathanandan works at West Tennessee Neuro Sciences in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Insomnia and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.