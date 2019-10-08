Overview

Dr. Sumathy Pathy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Jaffna and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Pathy works at Family Medicine Center in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.