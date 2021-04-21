Dr. Sumeer Sathi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sathi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumeer Sathi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sumeer Sathi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They completed their fellowship with Chldns Hospital Harvard Med School
Dr. Sathi works at
Dr. Sathi's Office Locations
-
1
Long Island Neuroscience Spec285 Sills Rd Bldg 5 Ste E, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 475-5511
-
2
Long Island Neuroscience Specialists184 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 675-6226Friday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Community Hospital
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Dimension Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had an operation with the doctor on my lower lumbar 2,3,4,5and then I had a week later my upper region 10,11 ,12, operated on, after the first operation I can actually stand on my feet and walk as far as I wanted to. After my next operation,I could only say it’s a miracle I’m not out of the woods because this happen on the 29th march.I have to be careful, follow protocol, The feeling back in my legs, am I able to walk as far as I want . I can only reiterate,That it’s a miracle
About Dr. Sumeer Sathi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1649232778
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hospital Harvard Med School
- The Chldns Hospital Brigham Womens Hospital Harvard Med School
- Brigham & Women's Hosp, Harvard Med Sch
- Neurosurgery
