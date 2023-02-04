Overview of Dr. Sumeer Thinda, MD

Dr. Sumeer Thinda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, Fresno Surgical Hospital and Valley Children's Hospital.



Dr. Thinda works at Eye Medical Center Of Fresno in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Chronic Endophthalmitis and Purulent Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.