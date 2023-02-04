See All Ophthalmologists in Fresno, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Sumeer Thinda, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sumeer Thinda, MD

Dr. Sumeer Thinda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, Fresno Surgical Hospital and Valley Children's Hospital.

Dr. Thinda works at Eye Medical Center Of Fresno in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Chronic Endophthalmitis and Purulent Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thinda's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Medical Center of Fresno
    1360 E Herndon Ave Ste 401, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 486-5000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Purulent Endophthalmitis

Treatment frequency



    About Dr. Sumeer Thinda, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Punjabi
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1568784098
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UC Davis
    Residency
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • Community Regional Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Saint Agnes Medical Center
    • Community Regional Medical Center
    • Fresno Surgical Hospital
    • Valley Children's Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sumeer Thinda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thinda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thinda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thinda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thinda works at Eye Medical Center Of Fresno in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Thinda’s profile.

    Dr. Thinda has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Chronic Endophthalmitis and Purulent Endophthalmitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thinda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Thinda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thinda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thinda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thinda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

