Dr. Sumeet Bhanot, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (29)
Map Pin Small Sarasota, FL
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sumeet Bhanot, MD

Dr. Sumeet Bhanot, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Facelift and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bhanot's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2038 BEE RIDGE RD, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 966-3223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Facelift
Skin Cancer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Facelift
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Facelift
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Skin Cancer
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Audiometry
Blepharoplasty
Broken Nose
Carotid Ultrasound
Chronic Sinusitis
Deviated Septum
Enlarged Turbinates
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Eyelid Surgery
Facial Fracture
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hearing Screening
Home Sleep Study
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer Screening
Rhinoseptoplasty
Skin Grafts
Thyroid Scan
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Balloon Sinuplasty
Big Ears
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
Chronic Tonsillitis
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dysphagia
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty)
ENT Cancer
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Facial Reconstruction
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Liposuction
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nasal Polyp
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pharyngitis
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinusitis
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Sleep Apnea
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Tonsil Cancer
Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
Tracheal Surgery
Vocal Cord Nodule
Wound Repair
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 19, 2022
    I'm very pleased with the outcome of the work Dr. Bhanot has done on me, he is a diamond in the rough. I feel incredibly blessed to have found him and his amazing staff in his office, one is better than the next!! Super, pleasant experience! Eternally grateful!
    Barbie T. — Aug 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sumeet Bhanot, MD
    About Dr. Sumeet Bhanot, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1417967449
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beeson Aesthetics Surgery
    Internship
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Yale Univ Sch of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • NY U
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sumeet Bhanot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhanot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhanot has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhanot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhanot has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Facelift and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhanot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhanot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhanot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhanot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhanot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

