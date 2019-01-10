Dr. Sumeet Bhatia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumeet Bhatia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sumeet Bhatia, MD
Dr. Sumeet Bhatia, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mumbai and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.
Dr. Bhatia works at
Dr. Bhatia's Office Locations
-
1
Physical Therapy - Community Cancer Center North7979 N Shadeland Ave Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 621-4300
- 2 6626 E 75th St Ste 500, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 497-6290
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhatia?
He was very professional and personable. He clearly explained my cancer and treatment options. The amount of time he spent with us was above and beyond my expectations.
About Dr. Sumeet Bhatia, MD
- Hematology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1922079474
Education & Certifications
- In University School Of Med
- University of Mumbai
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatia works at
Dr. Bhatia has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.