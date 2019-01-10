Overview of Dr. Sumeet Bhatia, MD

Dr. Sumeet Bhatia, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mumbai and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.



Dr. Bhatia works at Physical Therapy - Community Cancer Center North in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.