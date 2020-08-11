Dr. Sumeet Bhinder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhinder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumeet Bhinder, MD
Dr. Sumeet Bhinder, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Guru Nanak Med College and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.
Truxtun Psychiatric Medical Group Inc.6001 Truxtun Ave Ste 160, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 588-4001
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Very courteous, friendly staff and the doctor is exceptionally comforting.
- Flushing Hospital Med Center
- Guru Nanak Med College
Dr. Bhinder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhinder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhinder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhinder has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Arthritis and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhinder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhinder speaks Punjabi.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhinder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhinder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhinder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhinder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.