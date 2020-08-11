See All Rheumatologists in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Sumeet Bhinder, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sumeet Bhinder, MD

Rheumatology
2.7 (42)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sumeet Bhinder, MD

Dr. Sumeet Bhinder, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Guru Nanak Med College and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.

Dr. Bhinder works at Truxtun Psychiatric Medical Group Inc. in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Arthritis and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Bhinder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Truxtun Psychiatric Medical Group Inc.
    6001 Truxtun Ave Ste 160, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 588-4001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Malaise and Fatigue
Arthritis
Chronic Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Arthritis
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bhinder?

    Aug 11, 2020
    Very courteous, friendly staff and the doctor is exceptionally comforting.
    Jigisha Upadhyaya — Aug 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sumeet Bhinder, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sumeet Bhinder, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bhinder to family and friends

    Dr. Bhinder's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bhinder

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sumeet Bhinder, MD.

    About Dr. Sumeet Bhinder, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Punjabi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881776094
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Flushing Hospital Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Guru Nanak Med College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sumeet Bhinder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhinder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhinder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhinder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhinder works at Truxtun Psychiatric Medical Group Inc. in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bhinder’s profile.

    Dr. Bhinder has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Arthritis and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhinder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhinder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhinder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhinder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhinder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sumeet Bhinder, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.