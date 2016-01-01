Dr. Sumeet Mainigi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mainigi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumeet Mainigi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sumeet Mainigi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Mainigi works at
Locations
-
1
Einstein Cardiology Associates401 Township Line Rd Ste C, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 456-7022
-
2
Tabor Medical Building - Moss1200 W Tabor Rd Rm 104, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-3930
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mainigi?
About Dr. Sumeet Mainigi, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1720140296
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- New York University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mainigi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mainigi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mainigi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mainigi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mainigi works at
Dr. Mainigi has seen patients for Sick Sinus Syndrome, Pericardial Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mainigi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Mainigi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mainigi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mainigi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mainigi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.