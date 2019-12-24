Overview of Dr. Sumeet Mittal, MD

Dr. Sumeet Mittal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Mittal works at Catholic Health Initiatives in Council Bluffs, IA with other offices in Omaha, NE and Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.