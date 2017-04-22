Dr. Multani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sumeet Multani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sumeet Multani, MD
Dr. Sumeet Multani, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GORAKHPUR UNIVERSITY / BABA RAGHAV DAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Bryn Mawr Hospital.
Dr. Multani's Office Locations
1
Bayhealth Medical Center640 S State St, Dover, DE 19901 Directions (302) 674-4700
- 2 30 Harrison St Ste 400, Johnson City, NY 13790 Directions (607) 729-6531
3
Paoli Hospital255 W Lancaster Ave, Paoli, PA 19301 Directions (484) 527-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Multani is exceptional when it comes to treating his patient. We are glad that he is serving our area.
About Dr. Sumeet Multani, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1053690164
Education & Certifications
- GORAKHPUR UNIVERSITY / BABA RAGHAV DAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Dr. Multani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Multani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Multani works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Multani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Multani.
