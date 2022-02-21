See All Cardiologists in Mystic, CT
Cardiology
Overview

Dr. Sumeet Pawar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mystic, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Backus Hospital and Windham Hospital.

Dr. Pawar works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Mystic, CT with other offices in Westerly, RI and Old Lyme, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    100 Perkins Farm Dr Ste 301, Mystic, CT 06355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 572-5400
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    45 Wells St Ste 102, Westerly, RI 02891 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 596-4499
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    8 Vista Dr Ste 2, Old Lyme, CT 06371 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 434-4975

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Backus Hospital
  • Windham Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
    • Coventry Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 21, 2022
    God sent us an angel when he sent us Dr. Pawar. When my brother's heart became a big problem he was with us through it all. Two hours after reading my brothers heart monitor my brother was in Backus Hospital having a pacemaker put in the next day and two days later in Hartford Hospital having a stent put in. Not only was he in constant contact with us the whole time he was in constant contact with his doctors. We never had to wait by the phone for a call. Dr Pawar would give us a time and that was the time he called. Would I recommend Dr Pawar? You bet I would. Not enough stars in the galaxy to give to this angel.
    Joe B's Family — Feb 21, 2022
    About Dr. Sumeet Pawar, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124433727
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sumeet Pawar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pawar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pawar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pawar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pawar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pawar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pawar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

