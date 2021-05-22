Overview of Dr. Sumeeta Nanda, MD

Dr. Sumeeta Nanda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Nanda works at Exclusively GYN, Oklahoma City, OK in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.