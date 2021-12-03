Dr. Sumera Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumera Khan, MD
Overview of Dr. Sumera Khan, MD
Dr. Sumera Khan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from Quaid-E-Azam Medical School and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Christ Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
Clifton Care Ctr625 Probasco St, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 241-1811
Alliance Partners, LLC2123 Auburn Ave Ste 200, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 585-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Yes she is a wonderful doctor
About Dr. Sumera Khan, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Pashto and Urdu
- 1508051277
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Uc
- Quaid-E-Azam Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Personality Disorders, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Pashto and Urdu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.