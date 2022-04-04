See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Sumesh Chandra, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.4 (69)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sumesh Chandra, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Chandra works at Womens Care Florida LLC in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Womens Care Florida LLC
    13801 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 201, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 977-5557

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Tampa
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (26)
    Apr 04, 2022
    I’ve seen Dr. Chandra three times now. He's a rare breed of physician in this world of the 10-20 min. rushed interaction that we all know too well. Dr. Chandra is different. He's very patient & one of the most thorough physicians I’ve ever met. He's an experienced & very unassumingly knowledgeable doctor. I found him to be a refreshing exception to the great majority of doctors I've met. Dr. Chandra listened carefully to my complaints, asked specific questions about my condition, examined me & reviewed my medical info with me. Sessions didn't end until he obtained all the information he needed, established a plan of action & answered all my questions, which have been many. He's very serious about his work. Count yourself lucky if you have the good fortune to be seen by him. I know I do. Despite the negative reviews I've seen about the staff, they have been very thorough, patient, courteous & professional. This medical office is a caring, bright star in a growing field of ignominy.
    Steve B. — Apr 04, 2022
    About Dr. Sumesh Chandra, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1477547602
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore Hospital
    Residency
    • Mercy Hospital
    Internship
    • Irwin Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Internal Medicine and Nuclear Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sumesh Chandra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chandra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chandra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chandra works at Womens Care Florida LLC in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Chandra’s profile.

    Dr. Chandra has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

