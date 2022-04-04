Dr. Sumesh Chandra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumesh Chandra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sumesh Chandra, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Chandra works at
Locations
Womens Care Florida LLC13801 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 201, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 977-5557
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Dr. Chandra three times now. He's a rare breed of physician in this world of the 10-20 min. rushed interaction that we all know too well. Dr. Chandra is different. He's very patient & one of the most thorough physicians I’ve ever met. He's an experienced & very unassumingly knowledgeable doctor. I found him to be a refreshing exception to the great majority of doctors I've met. Dr. Chandra listened carefully to my complaints, asked specific questions about my condition, examined me & reviewed my medical info with me. Sessions didn't end until he obtained all the information he needed, established a plan of action & answered all my questions, which have been many. He's very serious about his work. Count yourself lucky if you have the good fortune to be seen by him. I know I do. Despite the negative reviews I've seen about the staff, they have been very thorough, patient, courteous & professional. This medical office is a caring, bright star in a growing field of ignominy.
About Dr. Sumesh Chandra, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 52 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1477547602
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Hospital
- Mercy Hospital
- Irwin Hosp
- Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Internal Medicine and Nuclear Medicine
