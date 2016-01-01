See All Nephrologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Sumia Rashid, MD

Nephrology
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sumia Rashid, MD

Dr. Sumia Rashid, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SHER-I-KASHMIR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES (S.K.I.M.S.) BEMINA / S.K.I.M.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Rashid works at Greater Houston Kidney Associates in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Rashid's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Greater Houston Kidney Associates
    10023 Main St Ste C9, Houston, TX 77025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-4087

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Sumia Rashid, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073784252
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SHER-I-KASHMIR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES (S.K.I.M.S.) BEMINA / S.K.I.M.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
