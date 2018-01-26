See All Plastic Surgeons in Boise, ID
Dr. Sumiko Hegstad, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (14)
Map Pin Small Boise, ID
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sumiko Hegstad, MD

Dr. Sumiko Hegstad, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.

Dr. Hegstad works at David M. Munro DDS PA in Boise, ID with other offices in Meridian, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hegstad's Office Locations

    David M. Munro DDS PA
    222 N 2nd St Ste 303, Boise, ID 83702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 344-1281
    Boise Surgical Group
    3399 E Louise Dr Ste 400, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 364-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Nipple Reconstruction
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 26, 2018
    Dr Hegstad is a amazing surgeon. I had mastectomy with reconstruction, and multiple problems and surgeries for a span of 10 years, wirh other doctors in another state. I came to Dr Hegstad with multiple issues, including physical discomfort, and she was able to make vast improvement not only to my physical comfort , but the appearance as well! I am forever grateful to her, and that someone referred her to me! Additionally, her staff is wonderful!
    Kyb in Boise — Jan 26, 2018
    About Dr. Sumiko Hegstad, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306870761
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sumiko Hegstad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hegstad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hegstad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hegstad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hegstad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hegstad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hegstad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hegstad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

