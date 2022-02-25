Overview of Dr. Sumit Bapna, MD

Dr. Sumit Bapna, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute and Ohio State University Hospital.



Dr. Bapna works at Ohio Sinus Institute in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Nose, Facial Fracture and Rhinoseptoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.