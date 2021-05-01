Dr. Sumit Bhutani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhutani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumit Bhutani, MD
Overview
Dr. Sumit Bhutani, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.
Dr. Bhutani works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy & ENT Associates- Kingwood1850 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste 100, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 540-7764
-
2
Allergy & ENT Associates- Louetta11620 Louetta Rd Ste D, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 370-9331Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:45pmThursday9:30am - 6:30pmFriday7:30am - 2:30pm
-
3
Allergy & ENT Associates518 W 11th St Ste 100, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (281) 914-4762
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Texas True Choice
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhutani?
Dr. Bhutani and his staff are kind, professional and efficient. He takes time to answer questions. He is honest and straightforward and has a conservative approach to treating allergies. If he doesn’t believe you need allergy shots, he tells you that and won’t over-prescribe.
About Dr. Sumit Bhutani, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1306872619
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Washington University St. Louis, Mo
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhutani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhutani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhutani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhutani works at
Dr. Bhutani has seen patients for Angioedema, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhutani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhutani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhutani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhutani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhutani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.