Dr. Sumit Bhutani, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.6 (33)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sumit Bhutani, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.

Dr. Bhutani works at Allergy & ENT Associates in Kingwood, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Angioedema, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Allergy & ENT Associates- Kingwood
    1850 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste 100, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 540-7764
    Allergy & ENT Associates- Louetta
    11620 Louetta Rd Ste D, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 370-9331
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 2:30pm
    Allergy & ENT Associates
    518 W 11th St Ste 100, Houston, TX 77008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 914-4762

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Angioedema
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Texas True Choice
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 01, 2021
    Dr. Bhutani and his staff are kind, professional and efficient. He takes time to answer questions. He is honest and straightforward and has a conservative approach to treating allergies. If he doesn’t believe you need allergy shots, he tells you that and won’t over-prescribe.
    About Dr. Sumit Bhutani, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306872619
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    • Washington University St. Louis, Mo
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sumit Bhutani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhutani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhutani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhutani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhutani has seen patients for Angioedema, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhutani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhutani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhutani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhutani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhutani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

