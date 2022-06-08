Dr. Sumit Chawla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chawla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumit Chawla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sumit Chawla, MD
Dr. Sumit Chawla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Danville, IN. They graduated from Umhs and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health and Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Dr. Chawla works at
Dr. Chawla's Office Locations
Hendricks Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine112 Hospital Ln Ste 303, Danville, IN 46122 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chawla listens and acts on the information you give him along with his knowledge. Has acwinderful bedside manner making it easy to talk to him.. I HIGHLY recommend him.
About Dr. Sumit Chawla, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Augusta Medical Center
- St. Mary Mercy Livonia
- Umhs
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chawla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chawla accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chawla using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chawla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chawla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chawla.
