Dr. Sumit Das, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Das is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumit Das, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sumit Das, MD
Dr. Sumit Das, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Johnston, RI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital.
Dr. Das works at
Dr. Das' Office Locations
-
1
Brain and Spine Neurosurgical Institute1526 Atwood Ave Ste 200, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 404-2975
-
2
Corporate Office25 Thurber Blvd Unit 6, Smithfield, RI 02917 Directions (401) 404-2975
-
3
Cumberland2138 Mendon Rd Ste 103A, Cumberland, RI 02864 Directions (401) 404-2975
-
4
East Providence Office450 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Ste 8D, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 404-2975
-
5
East Greenwich3461 S County Trl Ste 302, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 404-2975
-
6
Newport19 Friendship St Unit G50, Newport, RI 02840 Directions (401) 404-2975
-
7
North Kingstown420 Scrabbletown Rd Ste H, North Kingstown, RI 02852 Directions (401) 404-2975
-
8
Narragansett Office360 Kingstown Rd Unit 203, Narragansett, RI 02882 Directions (401) 404-2975
-
9
Johnston Neurosurgical Eval Site1524 Atwood Ave Ste 440, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 404-2975
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Das?
Dr. Das pretty much saved me! I was living with relentless & debilitating pain from Lumbar Spondylosis that was effecting every area of my life. I dealt with this for so long and nothing I did, including Chiropractic care was helping. Dr. Das treated me and I have had my life restored and now live with hardly any pain at all. To me, this doctor is a godsend.
About Dr. Sumit Das, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1932180429
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Mt Sinai Hosp
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Das has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Das accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Das has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Das works at
Dr. Das has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Das on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
155 patients have reviewed Dr. Das. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Das.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Das, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Das appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.