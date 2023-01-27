Overview of Dr. Sumit Das, MD

Dr. Sumit Das, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Johnston, RI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital.



Dr. Das works at Brain and Spine Neurosurgical Institute in Johnston, RI with other offices in Smithfield, RI, Cumberland, RI, East Providence, RI, East Greenwich, RI, Newport, RI, North Kingstown, RI and Narragansett, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.