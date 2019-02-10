Overview of Dr. Sumit Dewanjee, MD

Dr. Sumit Dewanjee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital.



Dr. Dewanjee works at FXRX Inc in Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tendinosis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.