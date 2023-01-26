Overview of Dr. Sumit Garg, MD

Dr. Sumit Garg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They completed their residency with University Of California Irvine Medical Center / Gavin Herbert Eye Institute



Dr. Garg works at UCI Health Gavin Herbert Eye Institute in Irvine, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Blindness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.