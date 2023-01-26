Dr. Sumit Garg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumit Garg, MD
Overview of Dr. Sumit Garg, MD
Dr. Sumit Garg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They completed their residency with University Of California Irvine Medical Center / Gavin Herbert Eye Institute
Dr. Garg's Office Locations
UCI Health Gavin Herbert Eye Institute850 Health Sciences Rd, Irvine, CA 92617 Directions (949) 824-2020
UCI Health Eye Care Services101 The City Dr S # Pavilion, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-7183
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I receive The best care from Dr. Garg and staff. I won't go anywhere else for my eye care.
About Dr. Sumit Garg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Irvine Medical Center / Gavin Herbert Eye Institute
- Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
- University Of Southern California
