Dr. Sumit Isharwal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA.
Dr. Isharwal works at
Dr. Isharwal's Office Locations
500 Ray C Hunt Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22903
(434) 924-2224
Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Isharwal for about a year before having a robotic prostatectomy in November, 2022. Over time, my PSA and biopsies indicated the need for further treatment. Dr. Isharwal also had me see a radiation oncologist before surgery, just to make me aware of other possible treatment options. Dr. Isharwal is a good communicator and patient listener. I regularly peppered him with questions, and he always remained calm and clear. He was comfortable with my recording of our presentations for my later review. Let me add that Dr. Isharwal also has a strong team working with him to deal with every aspect of surgery and recovery. I can only speak about my condition, but my care was excellent and has improved my quality of life immeasurably. I am thankful that he and the UVA team were available to me.
About Dr. Sumit Isharwal, MD
Urology
English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
Urology
