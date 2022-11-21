Overview

Dr. Sumit Katyal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Katyal works at Premier Pain Solutions in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.