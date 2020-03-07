Dr. Sumit Kohli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumit Kohli, MD
Overview
Dr. Sumit Kohli, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University and is affiliated with Sutter Lakeside Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
Dr. Kohli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation34 Mark West Springs Rd Ste 200 Fl 2, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 541-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Lakeside Hospital
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kohli?
Dr. Kohli has been my gastroenterologist for about 15 years. He is a great physician, very knowledgeable and thorough. He provides understandable explanations, answers your questions, and works with you to select the most appropriate and affordable medications.
About Dr. Sumit Kohli, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1366426587
Education & Certifications
- Suny Buffalo Grad Med Dent
- University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kohli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kohli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohli works at
Dr. Kohli has seen patients for Hernia, Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.