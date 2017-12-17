Overview of Dr. Sumit Kumar, MD

Dr. Sumit Kumar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Kumar works at Texas Kidney Institute in Dallas, TX with other offices in Rowlett, TX, Plano, TX and Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.