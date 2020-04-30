Overview of Dr. Sumit Majumder, MD

Dr. Sumit Majumder, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from Nilratan Sircar Medical College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Majumder works at Valley Infectious Disease Associates in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.