Dr. Sumit Nanda, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (32)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sumit Nanda, MD

Dr. Sumit Nanda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Summit Medical Center.

Dr. Nanda works at Oklahoma Retina Consultants in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Retinal Hemorrhage and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nanda's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma Retina Institute
    3366 NW Expressway Ste 660, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 948-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Drusen
Retinal Hemorrhage
Macular Hole
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drusen Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 31, 2022
    Dr. Nanda saved my vision. When vision in one eye went dark, my ophthalmologist said my retina damage was already done; he scheduled me to see a retinal specialist a week later. That didn't seem right to me. I went home, went online, and started phoning retinal specialists. After a couple misses, I called Dr. Nanda. He saw me that very aft and had me in surgery the next day. After a couple surgeries, I can now see 20/20 with that eye. I will forever be grateful for what Dr. Nanda has done for me.
    Terry Hull — May 31, 2022
    About Dr. Sumit Nanda, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1407840515
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Med Coll Of Wis
    Residency
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    • U Of Okla Hlth Scis
    Medical Education
    • Duke U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sumit Nanda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nanda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nanda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nanda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nanda works at Oklahoma Retina Consultants in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Nanda’s profile.

    Dr. Nanda has seen patients for Drusen, Retinal Hemorrhage and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nanda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Nanda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nanda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nanda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nanda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

