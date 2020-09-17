Dr. Sumit Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumit Parikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sumit Parikh, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Dr Parikh listens to both the patient and the parent and has an astute mind to distill information to its essence. Grateful for the recommendation from our Pediatrician. We trust in him navigating our medical road ahead.
- Pediatric Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1598863797
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatric Neurology
