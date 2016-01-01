Dr. Sumit Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumit Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sumit Patel, MD
Dr. Sumit Patel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chattanooga, TN.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
CHI Memorial Lung Care Associates725 Glenwood Dr Ste E500, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sumit Patel, MD
Specialty: Pulmonary Disease
- English
- Male
NPI: 1255695011
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.