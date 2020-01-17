Dr. Sumit Sawhney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawhney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumit Sawhney, MD
Overview of Dr. Sumit Sawhney, MD
Dr. Sumit Sawhney, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from University of Delhi and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Sawhney works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sawhney's Office Locations
-
1
Oncology & Hematology Associates of West Broward7431 N University Dr Ste 110, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 953-6820Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sawhney?
Excellent. Always concerned about his patients' welfare.
About Dr. Sumit Sawhney, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1548263353
Education & Certifications
- U Ill Hosp
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University of Delhi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sawhney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sawhney accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sawhney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sawhney works at
Dr. Sawhney has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sawhney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawhney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawhney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawhney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawhney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.