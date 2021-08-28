Dr. Sumit Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumit Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Sumit Shah, MD
Dr. Sumit Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
The Primecare Medical Group98 James St Ste 304, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 906-1887
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great ! No wait time. Excellent bedside manners. Very caring and compassionate. Did not feel any discomfort during the injection in my eye. Highly skilled!
About Dr. Sumit Shah, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1346439213
Education & Certifications
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Hemorrhage and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.