Dr. Som accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sumit Som, MD
Overview
Dr. Sumit Som, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College and is affiliated with Hackettstown Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Som works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Cardiology65 Ridgedale Ave, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (973) 401-1100Friday3:00pm - 5:00pm
-
2
Advanced Cardiology, LLC117 Seber Rd # 1B, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 Directions (908) 979-1302
-
3
Advanced Cardiology, LLC61 High St, Newton, NJ 07860 Directions (973) 300-1302
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackettstown Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Som?
Excellent! He's thorough, especially with meds/titration, receptive to questions, and explains my health conditions clearly and at my level.
About Dr. Sumit Som, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Hindi
- 1104082353
Education & Certifications
- Icahn School Of Medicine At Mount Sinai (Beth Israel)
- Seton Hall University - Trinitas Regional Medical Center
- Trinitas Hosp/Seton Hall U
- Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Som has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Som works at
Dr. Som speaks Bengali and Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Som. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Som.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Som, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Som appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.