Overview

Dr. Sumit Verma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Foley, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.



Dr. Verma works at Nidal Morrar MD LLC in Foley, AL with other offices in Gulf Breeze, FL and Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.