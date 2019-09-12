Dr. Sumitha Ganji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumitha Ganji, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sumitha Ganji, MD
Dr. Sumitha Ganji, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Highland Community Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ganji works at
Dr. Ganji's Office Locations
-
1
Northlake Nephrology Institute664 Robert Blvd, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 646-0360
-
2
Fremaux Dialysis1566 Shortcut Hwy, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 643-9237
-
3
Fresenius Medical Care Slidell877 Brownswitch Rd, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 643-6283Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Community Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ganji?
Very quickly called in my prescriptions. Kind courteous professional and compassionate. One of up and coming top kidney specialists in the area.
About Dr. Sumitha Ganji, MD
- Nephrology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1215252853
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ganji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ganji works at
Dr. Ganji has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Renal Hyperparathyroidism and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ganji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ganji has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.