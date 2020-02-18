Overview of Dr. Sumitra Raam, MD

Dr. Sumitra Raam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Troy, MI. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Raam works at Civic Center Internal Medicine - Beaumont Medical Group in Troy, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.