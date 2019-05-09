Overview

Dr. Summer Chong, MD is a Dermatologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc.



Dr. Chong works at Oahu Dermatology in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.