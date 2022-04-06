Overview of Dr. Summer Dewdney, MD

Dr. Summer Dewdney, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Dewdney works at University Gynecologic Oncology Associates in Chicago, IL with other offices in Bourbonnais, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Ovarian Cysts and Cervical Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.