Overview of Dr. Summer Weary, DPM

Dr. Summer Weary, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Weary works at Family Foot Center in Cookeville, TN with other offices in Crossville, TN and Livingston, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.