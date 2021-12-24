See All Podiatric Surgeons in Cookeville, TN
Dr. Summer Weary, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (22)
Map Pin Small Cookeville, TN
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Summer Weary, DPM

Dr. Summer Weary, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Weary works at Family Foot Center in Cookeville, TN with other offices in Crossville, TN and Livingston, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weary's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Foot Center
    120 Walnut Commons Ln Ste A, Cookeville, TN 38501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 823-3668
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Apex Podiatry, PLLC
    503 N Cedar Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 559-3668
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Family Foot Center
    58 West Ave, Crossville, TN 38555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 484-9002
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Family Foot Center
    417 E University St, Livingston, TN 38570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 823-3668
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cookeville Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Summer Weary, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134445992
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Alliance Community Hospital
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Summer Weary, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weary has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Weary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

