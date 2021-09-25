Dr. Sumner Slavin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slavin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumner Slavin, MD
Overview of Dr. Sumner Slavin, MD
Dr. Sumner Slavin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Dr. Slavin's Office Locations
Chestnut Hill Plastic & Aesthetic Surgery Associates200 Boylston St Ste 307, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 558-7001
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sumner Slavin is the best doctor! He is worth the wait. My results are fantastic. My face looks 10 years younger.
About Dr. Sumner Slavin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1932148939
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED
- Harvard College, Cambridge, Ma
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slavin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slavin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slavin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Slavin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slavin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slavin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slavin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.