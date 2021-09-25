See All Plastic Surgeons in Chestnut Hill, MA
Dr. Sumner Slavin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (17)
Map Pin Small Chestnut Hill, MA
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sumner Slavin, MD

Dr. Sumner Slavin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Dr. Slavin works at Sumner A Slavin MD in Chestnut Hill, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Slavin's Office Locations

    Chestnut Hill Plastic & Aesthetic Surgery Associates
    200 Boylston St Ste 307, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 558-7001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Gynecomastia
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Gynecomastia
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 25, 2021
    Dr Sumner Slavin is the best doctor! He is worth the wait. My results are fantastic. My face looks 10 years younger.
    Sep 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sumner Slavin, MD
    About Dr. Sumner Slavin, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 50 years of experience
    • English
    • 1932148939
    Education & Certifications

    • Bellevue Hospital Center
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    • UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED
    • Harvard College, Cambridge, Ma
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sumner Slavin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slavin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Slavin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Slavin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Slavin works at Sumner A Slavin MD in Chestnut Hill, MA. View the full address on Dr. Slavin’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Slavin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slavin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slavin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slavin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

