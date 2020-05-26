Dr. Sumona Saha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumona Saha, MD
Dr. Sumona Saha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Health University Hospital.
Uw Health - Digestive Health Center750 UNIVERSITY ROW, Madison, WI 53705 Directions (608) 890-5000
- UW Health University Hospital
I have been seeing Dr. Saha for over 5 years. She has preformed multiple procedures, from colonoscopies to endoscopies. She has always been thorough, compasionate, professional yet personable. knowledgeable and humble. She was able to diagnose a very rare autoimmune disease, and is the ONLY doctor in this area who has researched it, explained it, sought out other professionals beyond Madison, who are familiar with the disease and continues to provide the best possible care. I had many doctors who agreed there was something very wrong, but shrugged their shoulders and did not know who to proceed. Dr Saha took the bull by the horns and proceeded with professional caution, science and a plan to determine what was ailing me. I highly recommend Dr. Sumona Saha.
About Dr. Sumona Saha, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1720204605
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Saha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saha has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Saha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.