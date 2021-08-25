Dr. Sumra Khan, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumra Khan, DMD
Overview
Dr. Sumra Khan, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Peabody, MA. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Dental Medicine.
Locations
Great Hill Dental Peabody39 Cross St Ste 307, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 216-3406
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Our family rating: 6 out of 5 stars Dr. Khan has been our family dentist for several decades. She's provided exceptional dental care, from teeth cleaning to customizing full crowns to provision of custom prosthetics needed to treat two oral cancer surgeries. She and her staff always make us feel welcome in her clinic. We trust all of the staff to continue providing great professional dental services.
About Dr. Sumra Khan, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Dental Medicine
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
