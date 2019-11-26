See All Neurologists in West Long Branch, NJ
Dr. Sumul Raval, MD

Neurology
4.0 (35)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sumul Raval, MD

Dr. Sumul Raval, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from M P Shah Medical College, Saurashtra University and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Raval's Office Locations

  1. 1
    100 State Route 36 Ste 1A, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 341-0200
  2. 2
    Monmouth Medical Center Inc
    300 2nd Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 229-6200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Garden State Neurology & Neuro-Oncology
    9 Hospital Dr Ste A7, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 341-0200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Cerebrovascular Disease
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Cerebrovascular Disease

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 26, 2019
    Very comfortable Office visits with this specialist! I’ve heard about Dr. Raval for many years by some of my patients at work...and they were right! this doctor has great Knowledge and the skills to improve and restore me back to a normal, healthy way of living. My questions are answered very professionally, and in a way that I can comprehend. (I have non-curable brain cancer) I was told to live my life now...the cancer I had were a few tumors, And the surgery was going to give me a better chance of living longer, yet, there is no cure. Well, I asked Dr. Raval about how long I could possibly be here and almost jumped out of my seat when he said how wonderful I am doing and that I will be around for much longer than expected. I cried “happy” tears all the way home. He is highly recommended! He might not be very up front and friendly, (However, he is not at all rude.)he sticks to his business in an extremely professional manner.
    Shirlee Blackmore — Nov 26, 2019
    About Dr. Sumul Raval, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    1376526673
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    Umdnj-University Hospital
    Internship
    Umdnj University Hospital
    Medical Education
    M P Shah Medical College, Saurashtra University
    Board Certifications
    Neurology
    Dr. Sumul Raval, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raval is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raval has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raval has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raval on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Raval. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raval.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raval, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raval appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

