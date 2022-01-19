Dr. Dai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sun-Chuan Dai, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sun-Chuan Dai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.
Dr. Dai works at
Ucsf1001 Potrero Ave, San Francisco, CA 94110 Directions (415) 206-8823
Esophageal Motility Center1701 Divisadero St Ste 120, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 502-4444
Ucsf Medical Center505 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143 Directions (415) 502-4444MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Dai is seriously one of the best gastroenterologists in the area, possibly in the entire state. I had been sick for about 7-8 months when I met him—I had a multitude of problems and no other doctors knew how to “fix” me. Then Dr. Dai stepped in, came up with a solution, and quite honestly saved my life. He is absolutely brilliant, but almost more importantly he is kind, compassionate, and very dedicated to his patients. I now (after about 10 months of suffering) am basically all better! My labs are almost normal for the first time in years, and I have Dr. Dai and his wonderful team to thank for that. I would absolutely recommend Dr. Dai to anyone who needs to see a gastroenterologist.
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1811157050
- Baylor University
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Dai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dai works at
Dr. Dai has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.