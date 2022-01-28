Dr. Sun Hi Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sun Hi Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sun Hi Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
CUMC Vivian Seymour Milstein Family Heart Center173 Fort Washington Ave Fl 4, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-5288
-
2
White Plains, NY - 222 Westchester Avenue Office222 Westchester Ave, White Plains, NY 10604 Directions (914) 428-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
She has been my cardiologist, post heart transplant for 20 years. I have recommended her to 2 of my sons and they respect her as much as I do.
About Dr. Sun Hi Lee, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1639257504
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Pericarditis, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.