Dr. Sun Foo, MD

Neurology
3.2 (9)
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sun Foo, MD

Dr. Sun Foo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from College Of Medicine / National Taiwan University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Foo works at Erwin Kolodny MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Foo's Office Locations

  1
    Howard S. Friedman MD PC
    650 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 213-0270
  2
    NYU Langone Neurology Associates
    222 E 41st St Fl 9, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-7744

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Vertigo
Dizziness
Tremor
Vertigo
Dizziness
Tremor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dizziness
Tremor
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Alzheimer's Disease
Dementia
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Gait Abnormality
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Joint Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Brain Aneurysm
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Constipation
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Herniated Disc
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Parkinson's Disease
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Pseudobulbar Affect
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Spinal Stenosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stroke
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Sudoscan
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope
  View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tension Headache
Urinary Incontinence
Viral Hepatitis
Visual Field Defects
Wada Test
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anosmia
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bell's Palsy
Bronchiectasis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chest Pain
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Cluster Headache
Cognitive Function Testing
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Concussion
Confusion
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Cranial Trauma
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Gastroparesis
Heart Disease
Hip Pointer Injuries
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Malnutrition
Meningitis
Menstrual Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Neck Muscle Strain
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Nystagmus
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Optic Neuritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Overweight
Pituitary Tumor
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Sarcoidosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep-Walking
Syphilis Infections
Temporal Arteritis
Tic Disorders
Tinnitus
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Viral Infection
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 03, 2020
    Five star, always on time, listens and spends time to understand, calm demeanor, patient is in control, excellent manner
    patient — Sep 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on
    Photo: Dr. Sun Foo, MD
    About Dr. Sun Foo, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720048259
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • College Of Medicine / National Taiwan University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Foo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foo has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Foo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

